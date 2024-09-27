Cong. PJ misang-at sa 'one valid ID' bill

Ang mga pribadong ahensya o gobyerno mahimong moila sa mga dugang nga ID nga wala sa listahan, pero dili sila tugutan nga mangayo og dugang nga mga ID.

Ang balaudnon nagsugyot nga bisan kinsa nga tawo o opisina nga magdumili sa pag-ila nga igo na ang usa sa bisan unsa nga mga ID nga gilista sa balaod, silotan og multa nga P500,000.

Samtang ang mapamatud-an nga nigamit og government IDs alang sa malimbongong mga transaksiyon, o nag-falsify sa mga ID, mahimong mapriso sulod sa unom ka buwan ngadto sa tulo ka tuig o makamulta og P50,000 ngadto sa P3 milyones.

Tumong sa HB No. 10973 nga suportahan ang Republic Act 11055 nga nagtukod sa Philippine Identification System ug sa PhilSys ID.

“The thorough implementation of the PhilSys ID has been difficult and incomprehensive due to the recent pandemic and logistical challenges,” sumala ni Garcia sa explanatory note sa balaudnon.

“Despite the pronouncement concerning the objective of PhilSys, certain government agencies and private entities still require multiple forms of identification, practically meaning that each ID, standing alone, is invalid. This unduly burdens the public when such agencies can definitely ensure the integrity of their government-issued IDs and documents.”

“Individuals may lack the time or resources to apply for the specific identification required by an agency or private business, even though they possess another valid ID duly accepted elsewhere,” dugang pa ni Garcia. (PR)