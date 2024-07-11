Libreng serbisyo medical gipahigayon sa Loay Bohol

Agi'g pagsaulog sa ika-29th Police Community Relations (PCR) Month, ang mga sakop sa Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) pinangulohan ni Police Lt. Col. Mark Gifter Sucalit, mipahigayon og "Abante Bohol Caravan" Brgy. Las Salinas Norte, lungsod sa Loay, Bohol.

Ang maong kalihukan naghatag og libreng medical consultations, blood pressure tests, oral health education, haircuts, tsinelas ug dental kits sa kabataan. Libre usab ang pagkaon sa lami-ang arroz caldo.

Si Police Lt. Col. Sucalit miingon nga "The success of the Abante Bohol Caravan underscores the dedication of the PNP and its partners to serving the people of Bohol, reflecting PMFC's commitment to making a positive impact in the community and highlighting the PNP's dedication to public service." (GPL)