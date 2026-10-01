‘Superbods’ winner turns to acting

After being declared the female grand winner of Century Tuna Superbods on September 11, 2026, Vienne Luna now wants to focus on pursuing an acting career.

Vienne is one of the talents of Star Worx under TV5. She is also part of the cast of an upcoming teleserye, although details about the project have yet to be revealed.

“Actually, our taping is three times a week. But I did it while I was also doing Superbods.

“But even though there was so much happening during Superbods, I really accepted it as a blessing,” she said in an interview published by PEP.

The 25-year-old beauty queen, model and actress is also keeping busy with her advocacy, Project HER (Health, Empowerment, and Resilience), which focuses on grandmothers as its target beneficiaries.

She is also involved with a charitable institution connected to Filipino-American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars.

“Actually, Bruno Mars has an orphanage that is connected to this. And I love Bruno Mars so much. So, that’s a plus. That’s a bonus for me, that I was connected with him through the orphanage, Bahay ni Maria,” she said. / TRC