‘Superman’ to face alarm and scandal case

Tiu said the situation could have led to a serious accident when the man reportedly collided with another motorcycle that was recording him. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The man, identified as Kylle Econas, 21, from Barangay Poblacion Occidental, Consolacion, had already been summoned by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“Pasakaan nato’g kaso aron motagam na sila diha nga mag gara-gara sa TCH,” said Tiu.

(We will file a case so that people will think twice before showing off on the TCH.)

Tiu also noted that more riders have been gathering at Red Cliff in Barangay Cantipla, a mountainous area of Cebu City, every weekend.

To address this, he plans to deploy HPG personnel in the area and coordinate with the Cebu City Mobile Force Company, the Cebu City Police Office, and the Balamban Municipal Police Station under the Cebu Police Provincial Office to conduct checkpoints.

Tiu said the goal is to prevent drag racing on the TCH and avoid further accidents, especially involving drivers who are intoxicated.

The HPG 7 chief also received information that gambling is closely linked to drag races on the TCH, which is one of the issues the police aim to curb.

“Ang maka pa trigger aning drag race-drag race, naa man sad gyuy nalambigit nga sa pagka sayod nako ha, mag pustaanay man gyud ba, involve sad nig gambling,” Tiu added.

(The ones who trigger these drag races are often involved in betting, as far as I know.)

He said these events involve motorcycles racing at high speed while performing stunts.

Econas has apologized to LTO 7 and HPG, admitting that it was wrong to show off on the TCH. He said he will no longer drive his motorcycle in that manner, acknowledging that he could have harmed other motorists.

“Mangayo lang kog pasaylo sir. Mangayo kog laing chance kay dili nato nako usbon. Kinasing-kasing nako sa pagpangayog pasaylo, tagaan lang ko ninyu og chance nga dili na mausab,” Econas said.

(I am asking for forgiveness, sir. I’m asking for another chance because I will not repeat this. I sincerely apologize, and I hope you give me a chance to not repeat this.)

Econas also admitted that he bought his license from a fixer – from obtaining a student permit to securing a non-professional license from LTO 7.

He said he spent over P12,000 just to get a license without attending the required seminar or driving school. He did not disclose who processed the license.

However, he said he is ready to accept any penalty from LTO because he knows he was wrong. (AYB)