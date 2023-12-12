Supermarket firm Puregold declares 30% dividend payout ratio

PUREGOLD Price Club Inc. (PGOLD) has announced a 30 percent payout ratio of core net income of the previous year being returned to shareholders in the form of cash dividends totaling P2.79 billion.

This amounts to P0.97 per share payable on Jan. 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 27, 2023.

This dividend represents a 13 percent year-on-year increase in annual cash dividends declared versus the previous year.

The current dividend yield amounts to around 3.7 percent.

PGOLD has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption since being publicly listed in 2011.