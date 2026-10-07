Supermarket owners to consumers: Buy on-sale items to cut expenses

AN OFFICIAL of a supermarket organization on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, encouraged more consumers to take advantage of items on sale in various supermarkets to save on expenses.

Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association president Steven Cua, in an interview on PTV’s Rise and Shine Pilipinas, said they have observed fewer basic goods purchases among consumers to date, a challenge for grocery owners.

He, thus, advised consumers to always check the on-sale items in their grocery stores to save on their purchases.

“Ever since the Covid-19 happened, the groceries, they will always have sale items. Why? Because manufacturers and suppliers, especially if the items are imported, want to push out their items. So, there’ll always be on-sale items, because it is a whole year-round thing,” he said.

Cua also advised people to make a list when they do their groceries so they don’t buy unnecessary items and can spend wisely.

With what is happening now, Cua traced people’s decision to hold back on their spending to a sense of uncertainty.

Because fewer people are doing their grocery shopping now, he said, grocery stores have somewhat reduced the number of operating hours.

In terms of purchases, Cua said people are currently buying items for gifting instead of basic necessities.

“They would buy food items last. And would use up what is left of their money. But I’m sure people would still flock (the groceries on the) last minute,” he said, citing what happened in the past. / PNA