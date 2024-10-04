Supplier demands payment for Traffic light system

CEBU City’s supplier for the modernized traffic signal lights has issued an ultimatum for full payment, prompting the City Government to form a task force to investigate reports of overpricing and assess the system’s suitability.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed in an interview on Sept. 30, 2024 that he received the P480 million payment demand for the system that was launched in 2020 during the time of the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

The supplier, Triune Electronics Systems Inc. and Cylix Tech CCTV, threatened to take the case to the Ombudsman if payment is not made.

“Wala gyud ni bayri. Sa panahon pa ni (late) mayor Edgardo Labella, unya karon gani gipadad-an na sad ko og suwat nga iduso nila ngadto sa Ombudsman,” Garcia said.

((It was never paid. This was during the time of the late mayor Edgardo Labella, and now I have been sent another letter stating that they will bring the case to the Ombudsman.)

”So, I feel like we have to alter. I need to review the terms of reference and what is stated in the contract,” he added.

Task force’s duties

Led by Local School Board Chairman Raddy Diola and including Ernest Herrera and City Transportation Office Deputy Chief Kent Francisco Jongoy, the task force will investigate overpricing and compare the system to similar projects in other cities.

The task force will also review compliance of contract deliverables and address concerns raised by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) over the traffic light system.

According to the MMDA, the current system lacks real-time traffic processing and pedestrian safety features. It recommended upgrades and a dedicated Command Center building.

Overview

The first phase of the modernized traffic light project was completed in 2021 at a cost of P232 million. It covered 18 intersections.

The second phase (P248 million) is ongoing and covers 27 intersections.

The system includes artificial intelligence-powered cameras for traffic flow detection and license plate recognition.

The task force will assess if the system meets Cebu City’s needs before making a final decision on payment. / EHP