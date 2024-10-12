Supporters: Cortes victim of political persecution

SEEKING justice in defense of dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, around 10,000 supporters gathered for a prayer rally at City Hall grounds on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

The activity, which was organized by different community leaders, aimed to show solidarity with Cortes, who faces legal challenges that his allies claim are politically motivated.

The rally began at 6 p.m., with participants calling for fairness and protection for the embattled mayor.

City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan, speaking to the crowd, said Cortes is a victim of “political persecution.”

He outlined the legal cases filed against the mayor, including the charge of grave misconduct for appointing an unqualified officer-in-charge, which resulted in his one-year suspension.

Calipayan also cited the mayor’s recent dismissal from office over another grave misconduct case.

This charge stemmed from Cortes’ decision to allow a batching plant to operate without securing the required permit.

Calipayan also revealed that a new criminal complaint related to the same batching plant controversy was filed against Cortes.

End goal

“Mayor Jonas wants to convey to all of us that what he is experiencing is not just a personal attack but a politically motivated persecution,” he told the attendees in Cebuano.

He added the goal of those behind the legal actions goes beyond Cortes’ removal from office, saying,

“They don’t just want him out, they want to prevent him from running in future elections and they want him imprisoned”, he added.

Regal Oliva, who is running for the city’s lone seat in the House of Representatives, also took the stage. She urged political rivals to practice fairness and appealed for continued prayers for Cortes.

“Let us fight fair,” Oliva said, expressing hope that the unity and prayers demonstrated during the rally would continue in the coming days.

“Unjust political actions”

Throughout the event, participants prayed for strength, peace and guidance for the embattled mayor, as well as protection from what they described as unjust political actions.

They called for unity and the courage to stand with Cortes amid the legal battles that have intensified following his dismissal.

The prayer rally was attended by members of the Team Mandaue slate and several barangay captains aligned with Cortes.

Cortes' dismissal has stirred political tension, with many of his supporters arguing that the actions against him are part of a coordinated effort to weaken his political influence ahead of the 2025 elections, said Calipayan.