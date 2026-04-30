Supporting women’s muscle health through menopause

Across generations, Filipinas have carried the responsibilities of family, work and community. Yet one aspect of health that often receives less attention is muscle strength — a key factor in maintaining mobility, independence and overall well-being.

As women enter menopause, changes in the body can begin to affect this foundation.

Menopause is a natural transition that marks the end of menstrual cycles and typically unfolds in stages: perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause. Hormonal shifts, particularly the decline in estrogen, can influence muscle mass, recovery and energy levels.

Women may experience reduced muscle strength, slower recovery after activity and increased risk of bone and cardiovascular conditions.

“Midlife is a critical window for women to prioritize their muscle health,” said Dr. Rowena Auxillos, former president of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society. “Strength-building remains valuable at every stage and can help support long-term mobility and independence.”

Building strength through everyday habits

Health specialists point to several practical ways to support muscle health during this stage of life.

Regular movement. Staying active helps counter changes in metabolism. Activities such as walking, stretching or light exercise can support both muscle maintenance and mood.

Strength training. Resistance exercises using weights, bands or body weight can help maintain and rebuild muscle. Even a few sessions each week can make a difference.

Balanced nutrition. Adequate protein intake supports muscle repair, while foods rich in calcium and vitamin D help maintain bone health. Plant-based options containing phytoestrogens may also help ease some menopausal symptoms.

Rest and recovery. Sleep plays a key role in muscle repair and overall health. Establishing consistent sleep routines can help improve recovery and energy levels.

Nutrition experts also emphasize that maintaining muscle health during menopause often requires a combination of physical activity and sufficient nutrient intake, especially as appetite and nutrient absorption may change with age.

A shift in perspective

Rather than a period of decline, menopause can be seen as a stage for recalibration — a time to invest in habits that support long-term strength and health.

“From a medical nutrition perspective, muscle health cannot be supported by physical activity alone — particularly during and after menopause. During this transition, women’s nutritional needs increase at a time when appetite and nutrient absorption may decline. Without adequate intake of high-quality protein and essential micronutrients, muscle loss can accelerate,” said Dr. Gamaliel Tayao, head of medical affairs for Abbott Philippines.

With better awareness and consistent routines, women can navigate this transition while maintaining an active and independent lifestyle. / LQ3 S