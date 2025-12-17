Supreme Court pauses Casas graft case

THE Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Dec. 12, 2025, halting the Sandiganbayan’s proceedings in graft and malversation cases against former Cebu City administrator Floro Casas Jr.

The High Court’s First Division suspended the trial while it reviews Casas’ petition questioning the Ombudsman’s finding of probable cause regarding his alleged misuse of public funds.

Casas and several others face criminal charges before the Sandiganbayan in relation to alleged overbilling and falsification of documents regarding garbage collection contracts in Cebu City.

In granting Casas’ urgent prayer for the issuance of an ex parte TRO, the SC said it found sufficient basis to temporarily restrain the Sandiganbayan as it examines whether the Ombudsman committed “grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction” in issuing the rulings.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Dec. 17, Casas clarified that no arrest warrant was issued against him by the Sandiganbayan.

“Thus, it is inaccurate to say that the TRO stopped my arrest. What the TRO stopped is not my arrest but the proceedings before the Sandiganbayan,” Casas wrote.

“Just happy the Supreme Court saw the merit of my prayer for the TRO,” Casas said. He hopes the SC will annul the Ombudsman’s resolution.

Casas, a lawyer, served as city administrator until the death of the mayor Edgardo Labella in November 2021.

Probe

In August 2021, then vice mayor Michael Rama and the City Council initiated an investigation into the P239.7-million garbage-hauling deal amid claims of overbilling and falsification of documents related to the contracts.

In a resolution dated Feb. 4, 2025, the Office of the Ombudsman found probable cause to charge Casas and several others with one count of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019) and one count of malversation of public funds or property in connection with the alleged garbage collection anomaly.

In early October 2025, the Ombudsman approved the filing of criminal charges for malversation of public funds and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Casas and his co-accused before the Sandiganbayan.

In his petition, Casas argued that the Ombudsman committed grave abuse of discretion when it relied on “incomplete, unreliable data and erroneous computations” which led to a finding of “overpayment” that he asserts did not occur. The Office of the Ombudsman used data from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

It was the NBI that filed complaints of plunder, malversation of public funds, and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices law against Casas and other former Cebu City officials, namely: John Jigo Gaston Dacua (head, Department of Public Services); Grace Luardo-Silva (officer-in-charge, Garbage Collection and Disposal Department); Allen Omlero Ceballos (inspection officer, DPS);

Romelito Asinjo Datan (treasurer’s office inspector, DPS); Mario Abarquez Ugbinar (treasurer’s office inspector, DPS);

Jerome Visarra Ornopia (city accountant), and Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes (city treasurer).

The Ombudsman dropped the plunder complaint, but dismissed these officials from holding public positions over the alleged garbage anomaly.

Casas said he acted in good faith and relied on subordinate officials’ certifications as his role is limited to signing disbursement vouchers and checks, which already bore certifications of completion and accuracy from multiple offices.

Casas also told the High Court that the Ombudsman’s findings were not supported by evidence and that the denial of his motion for reconsideration violated his “right to due process and liberty.”

Case background

The case involves a 2021 contract awarded to Docast/JJ&J Construction & General Supply (JV) for Integrated Solid Waste Management Services, covering hauling and disposal

The Ombudsman concluded Casas, and other city hall officials conspired with private respondents to cause an overcharge or overpayment of P239,728,280.62 to Docast/JJ&J.

The alleged overpayment was based on Docast/JJ&J supposedly billing the city P1,800 per ton of garbage hauled by government or barangay-owned trucks, when the tipping fee component for these specific deliveries should have only been P600.00 per ton.

After deliberating on the petition, the SC resolved to require the respondents, including newly-appointed Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, Deputy Ombudsman Dante Vargas, Assistant Ombudsman Gaudioso Melendez, and other officials, to comment within 10 days.

The issuance of the TRO was conditioned on Casas’ posting of a P1-million bond, in accordance with Rule 58, Section 4(b) of the Rules of Court. The order was issued by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo. / CAV, EHP