Supreme Court reinstates Ombudsman penalty vs Consolacion ex-mayor Avelino Gungob Sr.

THE Supreme Court (SC) has found former Consolacion mayor Avelino J. Gungob Sr. administratively liable for simple misconduct for authorizing the extraction and hauling of limestone without the required permits, reversing an earlier ruling by the Court of Appeals (CA).

In a decision promulgated Aug. 13, 2025 and published on SC’s website on Dec. 21, the High Court granted the petition filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 and reinstated the penalty imposed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“The CA’s position that the respondent (Gungob) may be totally absolved on account of his good faith—i.e., that the respondent only authorized the extraction and transport of the minerals in order to implement bona fide projects of his municipality, and that there were already requests for the renewal of the municipality’s gratuitous permits—is not right,” the SC said.

“Good faith is not anathema to a finding of liability for simple misconduct,” it added.

Checkpoint

The case stemmed from a November 2009 checkpoint in Consolacion, where authorities seized three dump trucks loaded with limestone, along with a backhoe and a bulldozer.

The vehicles and heavy equipment were owned by the municipal government and were being used to haul quarry materials without valid permits.

The NBI later filed complaints against Gungob and several municipal job order employees for theft of minerals under the Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995. The Ombudsman found probable cause for the criminal case and held Gungob administratively liable for simple misconduct, ordering his suspension without pay for three months, convertible to a fine if the penalty could no longer be enforced.

Gungob served as mayor from 2001 to 2010.

Challenge

Gungob challenged the ruling before the CA, which cleared him of administrative liability, citing good faith and the public purpose of the projects for which the materials were used.

The appellate court also denied the NBI 7’s motion for reconsideration for being filed out of time.

In its decision, the SC ruled that the CA erred on both counts. It held that the motion for reconsideration was filed on time, as the reglementary period should have been counted from the receipt of the decision by the Office of the Solicitor General, not the NBI.

On the merits, the High Court said good faith does not absolve a public official of liability for simple misconduct. It stressed that directing the extraction and transport of minerals without the necessary permits is unlawful and constitutes misconduct, even if done for public projects and without corrupt intent.

“The plain unlawful behavior of a public officer—even if not motivated by bad faith, malice or a corrupt consideration—already gives rise to the administrative offense of simple misconduct,” read a portion of SC’s decision.

In 2024, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division cleared Gungbo and six other municipal officers of graft in connection with the 2005 procurement of organic fertilizers whose prices were purportedly jacked up by 733 percent.

The antigraft court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, noting missing documentary evidence such as signed price quotations or canvass sheets. (KAL)