Surgeon named as UP Cebu’s new dean of College of Science

THE University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu has announced the appointment of Dr. Alvin G. Roxas, a distinguished alumnus and renowned surgeon, as the new dean of the College of Science.

Roxas returns to his alma mater to serve and give back, bringing his vast experience and visionary leadership to the institution that shaped his early career, the UP Cebu said in a press statement.

He will officially assume office upon taking his oath and will serve until May 30, 2027, as per UP Board of Regents (BOR) Resolution at the 1390th BOR meeting on May 31, 2024.

Roxas, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from UP Cebu, has had an illustrious career in the medical field. He holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

After passing the physician licensure examination, he returned to Cebu to complete his General Surgery training at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center. He then pursued subspecialty training in Solid Organ Transplantation and Vascular Surgery at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute.

As a compassionate physician and a pioneer in his field, he returns to UP Cebu with a wealth of experience and a compelling vision to position the College of Science as a premier institution for scientific research and development in the region.

Roxas’s strategic initiatives will focus on enhancing research capabilities, fostering a culture of innovation, and encouraging interdisciplinary studies and collaborations.

Roxas is also committed to preparing students to become critical thinkers and progressive leaders in technology and science, according to UP Cebu.

UP Cebu said that Roxas’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for the school, addressing the critical need to expand the College of Science.

As the eighth constituent unit of the UP System, UP Cebu continues to uphold its tradition of honor, excellence, and commitment to serving the community under the leadership of UP Cebu Chancellor Leo B. Malagar.