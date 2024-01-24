Suroy Suroy boosts San Remigio’s economy, says mayor

SUROY Suroy Sugbo has been a big help to the local economy and residents in the town of San Remigio, Cebu.

This was the message of San Remigio Mayor Alfonso Pestolante in his speech during the stop in San Remigio of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024, Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024, at Hagnaya Beach Resort.

"This will make our whole economy and our province number one, and our economy to boost, and for us to be able to make a living," said Pestolante.

He said San Remigio residents were able to earn for participating in the Suroy Suroy.

This year, San Remigio was able to showcase its culinary pride, the manok sa lutong kawayan, a native chicken that is marinated overnight and prepared in a bamboo culm, roasted over flaming charcoal for around an hour.

Aside from the manok sa lutong kawayan, participants also had a sumptuous breakfast with the roasted beef, seafood, tuyom or sea urchin, grilled fish, and lechon prepared by the town.

Some residents also showcased their talents, including the group of elderly from Barangay Bantad who played traditional musical instruments and the couple, who were both visually-impaired, who performed a balak, or spoken word poetry.

Pestolante said they will be looking for more tourist attractions in their town to be promoted for the next Suroy Suroy, recalling that in 2023, the venue was in Lapyahan Public Beach to showcase the town's shoreline, known to be the longest in Cebu province. (JJL)