Suroy-Suroy Sugbo midwest tour set next week

ANOTHER Suroy-Suroy Sugbo will be held from July 12 to 14 in midwest Cebu.

The three-day event, dubbed "The Best of the West," will include visits to Toledo City, as well as the municipalities of Pinamungajan, Balamban, Aloguinsan, Tabuelan, Asturias, and Tuburan.

Participants will be taken to several locations that the host local government units (LGUs) are proud of, like the Labyrinth and Capilla Santa Ana museum in Toledo City, the Bojo River Cruise and Hermits Cove in Aloguinsan, which are popular ecotourism attractions, and the specialties of the remaining LGUs.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier met with the mayors of the seven LGUs to discuss their preparations for the three-day tourism caravan.

Garcia promised to provide P500,000 in subsidies to each participating local government to promote the event and make sure Cebu's western attractions are successfully showcased.

The Capitol urged the participating LGUs to present their "best," in accordance with the event’s slogan in order to please the visitors. (ANV/TPT)