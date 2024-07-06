Cebu

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo midwest tour set next week

EXPLORING THE WEST. Over 400 participants of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Midwest led by Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia (in shades and cap in main photo) visit the towns of Tuburan, Tabuelan and Asturias on Saturday, June 10, 2023, the first day of the three-day tour that showcases the “sights and sounds” of six towns and one city in western Cebu. On Sunday, the group will visit the towns of Aloguinsan and Pinamungajan before making their final stop in Balamban and Toledo City on Monday. The ultimate thrust of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, the Capitol’s flagship tourism program, is to bring economic progress to the towns and cities around the province by featuring local products and tourist destinations, as well as local history and culture.

ANOTHER Suroy-Suroy Sugbo will be held from July 12 to 14 in midwest Cebu.

The three-day event, dubbed "The Best of the West," will include visits to Toledo City, as well as the municipalities of Pinamungajan, Balamban, Aloguinsan, Tabuelan, Asturias, and Tuburan.

Participants will be taken to several locations that the host local government units (LGUs) are proud of, like the Labyrinth and Capilla Santa Ana museum in Toledo City, the Bojo River Cruise and Hermits Cove in Aloguinsan, which are popular ecotourism attractions, and the specialties of the remaining LGUs.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had earlier met with the mayors of the seven LGUs to discuss their preparations for the three-day tourism caravan.

Garcia promised to provide P500,000 in subsidies to each participating local government to promote the event and make sure Cebu's western attractions are successfully showcased.

The Capitol urged the participating LGUs to present their "best," in accordance with the event’s slogan in order to please the visitors. (ANV/TPT)

