Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Northern Escapade

Fiesta atmosphere was the common denominator in every stop. Entertainment numbers of the first order showcased each town’s particular festival dances plus songs and other eye-catching performances. Food specialties of the place headlined by the legendary Lechon were on the menu, and it was then when we got to taste some unique treats, among them, Binangos (a mix of corn grits and ginamos/salted fish) in Consolacion, Tuba (coconut wine) ice cream in Borbon, Chicken Taguangkan (grilled chicken ovary with fertilized egg inside) in Madridejos, Bamboo chicken in San Remigio, and more. An array of local products for sale were on display, too — native baskets, knickknacks, bags etc. in Sogod, Daanbantayan, Bogo, Sta. Fe and Tabogon; and various delicacies from Compostela, Carmen, Medellin, Bantayan, Catmon and Liloan where the culminating program was held.