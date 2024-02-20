Nine buses and three coasters, plus the ambulance and security escorts, and, of course, Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia’s vehicle made up this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Northern Escapade.
Participants included balikbayans, local and foreign tourists and homegrown Cebuanos who wanted to see more of their much-admired Number 1 province in the country. All 14 towns in the itinerary and the city of Bogo put their best foot forward, each offering the warmest of welcomes with accompanying gift packs, a sumptuous spread of the town favorites and colorful stage presentations. Local tour guides boarded the buses at the boundary of every town to give an overview of its history and share relevant tidbits.
Fiesta atmosphere was the common denominator in every stop. Entertainment numbers of the first order showcased each town’s particular festival dances plus songs and other eye-catching performances. Food specialties of the place headlined by the legendary Lechon were on the menu, and it was then when we got to taste some unique treats, among them, Binangos (a mix of corn grits and ginamos/salted fish) in Consolacion, Tuba (coconut wine) ice cream in Borbon, Chicken Taguangkan (grilled chicken ovary with fertilized egg inside) in Madridejos, Bamboo chicken in San Remigio, and more. An array of local products for sale were on display, too — native baskets, knickknacks, bags etc. in Sogod, Daanbantayan, Bogo, Sta. Fe and Tabogon; and various delicacies from Compostela, Carmen, Medellin, Bantayan, Catmon and Liloan where the culminating program was held.
Without exception all the mayors expressed their heartfelt thanks to Gov. Gwen (“the number 1 governor of the number 1 province of our country” was the recurring line in their speeches) for all her efforts in putting their towns in the tourist map by initiating tourist-friendly projects; encouraging the development of native crafts and fully supporting the preservation of cultural heritage. Yes, Suroy Suroy is the name of the game. Yes, the lady governor makes things happen… “Buhat ang pasultihon…” S