Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade charms tourists with scenic views, gastronomic delights

After visiting San Remigio on the mainland, tourists embarked on an hour-long sea trip to Bantayan, specifically Santa Fe, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, marking the second stop on the second day of the tour.

Among the highlights were the local favorite danggit or dried salted rabbitfish, scallops, and seafood, enticing taste buds with its unique flavor.

Revelers were treated to classic Filipino savory dishes like Pork Humba and Bistek, complemented by the smoky goodness of grilled shrimp, eggplant, and the irresistible lechon.

Vice Mayor Mary Greleigh "Lovely" Cabrera expressed gratitude in her speech, thanking the Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for including Santa Fe into the Suroy Suroy Sugbo itinerary despite the distance.

"Once again, thank you, because you did not forget our humble town," she said.

The town official hoped that tourists had an amazing time enjoying the culinary journey and that they would consider revisiting in the future to enjoy the town's beautiful beaches.

Santa Fe town is one of the three municipalities of Bantayan Island, including Bantayan and Madridejos. (KJF)