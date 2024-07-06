Suroy suroy Sugbo returns to midwest cebu on july 12-14

ANOTHER installment of the Capitol’s “Suroy Suroy Sugbo” is set, allowing participating tourists and guests to indulge in the offerings of the localities in midwest Cebu from July 12-14, 2024.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia met with the mayors and tourism officers of the seven participating local government units in midwest Cebu on July 3 to spearhead the preparations.

The meeting was attended by Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales, Pinamungahan Mayor Jessica Baricuatro, Aloguinsan Mayor Cesare Ignatius Moreno, Balamban Mayor Ace Stefan Binghay, Tabuelan Mayor Raul Gerona, Aloguinsan Mayor Dana Andrew Dumdum, and Tuburan Vice Mayor Danilo Diamante.

Also present in the meeting were Provincial Board Member and chairperson of the Committee of Tourism Andrei “Red” Duterte and Provincial Tourism Officer Marti Ybañez, together with hotel and resort owners.

Dubbed “Suroy-Suroy Sugbo: The Best of the West,” this leg of Suroy Suroy Sugbo will feature the tourist destination and culinary cuisine and delicacies from the towns of Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, and the city of Toledo.

The City of Toledo is expected to highlight the religious relics of Capilla Santa Ana Museums and the ‘Instagrammable’ maze garden of the Labyrinth.

The town of Aloguinsan will showcase Hermit’s Cove and the Bojo River, which was awarded as one of the Best Tourism Villages in 2021.

The industrial hub showcasing the province’s shipbuilding capacity will be the highlight of the town of Balamban.

For culinary cuisine and delicacies, the municipality of Asturias is expected to feature its cacao products and the popular street delicacy, “bingka dawa.”

In Tuburan, participants can enjoy locally-grown coffee while taking in the scenic views at the mountain café.

Moreover, Pinamungahan and Tabuelan will join in, offering culinary delights and other local attractions for

the participants.

Garcia pledged a P500,000 subsidy to each of the seven participating towns and a component city to aid in their preparations for the event.

The Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, a brainchild of Garcia, aims to promote each town and component city in the province as tourist destinations, in addition to the historical sites and tourist attractions in Cebu City and the resorts in Lapu-Lapu City. / EHP