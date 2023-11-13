Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail set

ANOTHER round of Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Southern Heritage Trail is scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 2, 2023.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office announced that registration is now open for visitors and tourists who want to visit the different tourist destinations in southern Cebu.

Each visitor will pay between P11,650 and P14,850, depending on the type of accommodation they select.

The cost covers meals, lodging, a Suroy-Suroy kit, and accredited Department of Tourism tour guides (DOT).

“Suroy Suroy Sugbo guarantees an unforgettable cultural adventure that will create memories to last a lifetime,” according to the tourism office.

The kickoff activity will be held in Minglanilla town.

From there, the delegates will be transported by tourist buses to the towns of San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy and Boljoon.

The towns of Oslob, Santander, Samboan, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, and Moalboal will be visited by the group on the second day.

The final day of the excursion will cover the municipalities of Alcantara, Ronda, Dumanjug, and Barili, and the cities of Carcar, Naga, and Talisay.

Those interested to join may inquire through landline 888-2328 local (1130 or 1133) or cellphone numbers (0918) 793 7317 or (0956) 824 2503.

Suroy-Suroy Sugbo is one of the tourism programs of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to attract more foreign tourists to visit the province and to boost the economy of the host municipalities. (With TPT)