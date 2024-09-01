Survey: Expats say Filipinos are second easiest to befriend

It’s official — Filipinos excel at making friends, and a new survey backs this up. The Philippines has been ranked as the second easiest country globally for forming friendships.

InterNations — a global network that connects expatriates and provides resources for living and working abroad — surveyed expats worldwide, and the Philippines emerged as a standout for its genuine warmth and welcoming nature.

In their latest release, “From Friends to Friendliness: Where It’s Easy to Settle in 2024,” the Ease of Settling In Index is composed of three subcategories and the Philippines ranks second in the “Finding Friends” subcategory.

“Whether expats are happy with their social life; if they have a personal support network in their new home abroad; and what they say about making local friends,” described InterNations.

So, what makes Filipino hospitality so special?

Hospitable nature

If Filipinos were dogs, they’d be Golden Retrievers — friendly, social and always easy to get along with.

British public service broadcaster BBC News once reported that Filipino chef and cookbook author Myke “Tatung” Sarthou attributed the Philippines’ exceptional hospitality to its extensive history of maritime trade. Sarthou noted that the country had been engaged in international trade long before many others, which cultivated a tradition of warm and amicable interactions with foreigners.

There’s no denying the struggles Filipinos have faced throughout history, but if there’s one thing they’ve learned, it’s their deep-rooted sense of community and genuine hospitality.

“With family and community at the heart of society, the willingness to help others in times of need comes naturally to many Filipinos,” wrote in BBC explaining the bayanihan spirit of the Filipinos during the global pandemic.

Hospitality tourism

In a 2022 SunStar article titled “Just What Is Filipino Hospitality in the Hospitality Industry,” Charles Lim illustrated how Filipino hospitality serves as a defining feature in the Philippines’ service sector.

He mentioned that he consulted with some 33 professionals in the hotel industry who are members of Les Clefs d’Or (translated as The Golden Keys) Philippines. This organization comprises members primarily from five- and four-star hotels and resorts across the country.

The following hotels provided their insights into Filipino hospitality: Solaire Resort & Casino Manila, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Hotel Le Soleil, Okada Manila, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, Raffles and Fairmont Hotels Makati, Conrad Manila and Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila. The descriptions from various establishments highlight a common theme of Filipino hospitality: making guests feel like part of the family.

In a more recent article on hospitality in the tourism section, the Philippine News Agency reported in April 2024 that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized that Filipino hospitality is a key driver of tourism in the Philippines. He stated, “The Filipino hospitality is a trait we have long been known for.”

Experiences

The international cast of the Tony Awards-winning musical “Hamilton” kicked off its first-ever international tour in Manila in 2023. During a press conference, Akina Edmonds, who plays Angelica Schuyler, remarked on the exceptional hospitality, saying, “The people are incredible — really making sure you are accommodated — and there’s a sense of humble gratitude and honor to be able to be of service.”

In a 2024 article, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported that Singaporean actors, Raynold Tan, Brian Ng and David Matthew Ubaño, expressed their admiration for Filipino warmth and sense

of fun. During their visit, they were impressed by the genuine hospitality and the joyful, welcoming attitude of Filipinos. The actors hoped to adopt some of these qualities in their own lives and work. Raynold, who was cared for by a Filipino nanny from birth until he turned 12, shared, “She treated me like her own child. That’s the same sense of care I experienced when I came here to work. Filipinos made me feel like family. We Singaporeans could learn a lot from your hospitality.”