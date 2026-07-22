Susan Africa awards P5,000 to winner of her coughing scene challenge

VETERAN actress Susan Africa has awarded P5,000 to a netizen who successfully found and submitted a scene from one of her television dramas where she was coughing.

In a Facebook post, Susan announced: “Yes, we have a winner! Ms. Sheena Rose Traifalgar, a third-year college student in Iloilo, was the first to submit a video of a scene from ‘Mara Clara’ where I was coughing. Thank you for refreshing my memory of a scene I did many decades ago, which I’d already forgotten, Sheena.”

Susan launched the challenge after netizens jokingly claimed that if her character wasn’t sick in a TV series, she was always shown coughing. Some even jokingly dubbed her the “Star for All Ubo.”

The actress, however, said she couldn’t remember portraying characters who frequently coughed. She then challenged netizens to find a video of such a scene, promising a P5,000 reward to whoever could provide proof.

She later admitted: “I must admit I do not remember the scenes which our many contestants submitted. I have been blessed with four decades in this industry playing myriad roles, so I cannot remember all the details.” / TRC S