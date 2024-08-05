Suspect admits to killing saleslady

THE suspect in the killing of 27-year-old saleslady inside her boarding house in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, on Friday morning, August 2, 2024, has admitted to the crime.

Darren Somosot Cui, 25, was arrested the following day, Saturday, in Barangay Samba 2 by the joint operatives of the Abellana and Inayawan police stations after he was spotted in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Cui narrated to the police that past 7 a.m. on Friday, he entered Charina Relativo's and her live-in partner Jungie Enriquez's room while intoxicated.

However, the victim was not present since she was in the bathroom, where the door was open, having a shower.

He said that in an effort to have intercourse with the victim, he pulled her out and dragged her to her rented room, while Enriquez was not around.

He claimed after giving Charina, who was wet and naked, a hug, they both fell to the floor, and when the victim attempted to scream, he had to lock the girl's neck with his arm.

Cui said that his main goal was to stop the victim from yelling, not to murder her.

He claimed that after securing the victim's neck, he became concerned because she had stopped moving.

He believed that she had passed out.

After realizing that the victim had died, Cui said he took a butane burner to burn down the house to cover up the crime, but later changed his mind and just burned the victim's hair.

"Ako unta to sunugon ang katong foam, foam nila ba kay para mura ganig moaso para ang mga tawo makabantay ba para inig sulod nila makaingon sila nga si Charina nakuyapan ra tungod sa aso, matabunan nako akung gibuhat," Darren said.

(I tried burning the foam so that it would smoke and when people noticed, they would enter the room and claim that Charina fainted from the smoke, in an attempt to cover up my crime).

He made it clear that he didn't come into contact with the victim.

The suspect said that after the incident, he invited his friend Dodong for a drink, and, after the victim's body was found, he departed on a motorcycle with his 1-year-old daughter.

He revealed that he went to his friend in Liloan, Cebu, and later moved to the neighboring municipality of Consolacion.

He then traveled to Lapu-Lapu City the next day, Saturday, until he decided to visit his father-in-law in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, to give his daughter to them, where he was arrested due to an armed person alarm.

According to Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, the acting director of the Cebu City Police Office, a murder charge will be filed against Cui on Wednesday, August 7, in addition to the previous charge of violating Republic Act 10591 for carrying a .45 pistol.

The medicolegal officer of PNP Forensic Unit 7 released Charina's death certificate, which stated that she passed away from asphyxia by manual strangulation.

In order to determine whether Charina was raped, Cañete stated that they are awaiting the autopsy report from PNP Forensic Unit 7.

When Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia visited Cui at the Cebu City Police Office headquarters, he personally thanked the officers for their prompt resolution of the crime. (AYB, TPT)