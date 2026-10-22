Suspect in Chef Tatung home robbery arrested

The suspect accused of breaking into Chef Tatung’s home and stealing valuables worth around P4 million has been arrested.

The suspect was apprehended inside Chef Tatung’s residential property in Barangay San Jose, Antipolo, on Oct. 18.

According to Bam Alegre’s report on “Unang Balita” on Monday, the suspect was carrying a suitcase filled with allegedly stolen cooking equipment, some of which bore stickers featuring Chef Tatung’s face.

“We happened to arrest him as he passed by the back of Chef Tatung’s property, carrying a suitcase. He was about to run away. At first, he said the items were scrap materials or goods for sale, but there was a picture of Chef Tatung and equipment that may have been stolen,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Henry Garcia, chief of the Antipolo City Police Station.

The suspect is now in jail but has strongly denied the allegations.

“That’s not true, sir. I’m just collecting scrap materials. I don’t even know what my case is right now,” the man said.

Earlier, Chef Tatung had complained about the police’s alleged lack of action following a robbery at his rest house in Baras on Sept. 25, 2026.

Chef Tatung, whose real name is Mike Sarthou, is one of the contributors to Superbalita Cebu, where he shares food recipes. / TRC S