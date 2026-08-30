Suspect in construction worker’s killing arrested in San Fernando

A 56-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in a hot pursuit operation after reportedly stabbing a man to death in Barangay Magsico, San Fernando, Cebu, at around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

The victim was identified by the San Fernando Municipal Police Station as Juan Baritos Sebial, 44, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Balungag, San Fernando.

Police said Sebial had come from the annual fiesta celebration in Barangay Magsico of the same town and was reportedly drunk when he fell asleep outside a store while on his way home.

While Sebial was asleep, the suspect allegedly approached him and slashed his neck with a sharp knife before fleeing.

Suspect’s identity

A witness told police that he clearly saw the suspect because the area outside the store was well-lit. The witness also saw Sebial get up and run unsteadily along the road before collapsing about 120 meters from the store.

The witness identified the suspect as Fermen Sandoy Flores, 57, a resident of Barangay Magsico. Police immediately launched a hot pursuit operation and arrested Flores in the same barangay at around 11:20 a.m.

Police said Flores had also been drinking while residents were celebrating the fiesta before the incident.

An investigator said Sebial and Flores knew each other and that Flores may have become angry after Sebial allegedly became unruly while intoxicated.

Flores remains in police custody as the San Fernando Municipal Police Station prepares a murder case against him. / AYB