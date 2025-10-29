Suspect in cop killing surrenders

ONE of the suspects in the fatal shooting of Capt. Joel Deiparine of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 has surrendered.

The suspect, identified as Johnrey Goc-ong Manto, 41, a resident of Sityo Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City, surrendered at the office of City Councilor Dave Tumulak. The surrender occurred at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Johnrey is the brother of the prime suspect, Leonardo Manto Jr. Leonardo has several pending warrants of arrest and is identified as the most wanted person in Central Visayas.

Tumulak has coordinated with the Cebu City Police Office and CIDG 7 for Johnrey’s formal turnover to ensure his safety.

Johnrey is currently in police custody, while the search for his brother Leonardo continues. / AYB