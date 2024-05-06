Suspect in killing of young athlete arrested

KARL TAN, the suspect in the hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of former Cesafi player Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2024.

On February 4, Larumbe was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) near the Redemptorist Church on Queens Road in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Two days after the incident, the Mazda CX-7 SUV, believed to have been driven by Tan, was found abandoned and parked along A. Laura St. in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Witnesses and multiple security camera footage also identified Tan, riding a Mazda CX7 with license plate YKK-161, as the individual involved in the collision with Larumbe, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

Tan will face a murder case following the establishment of probable cause by the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office. (KST)