Suspect regrets killing nurse at Bohol hospital

THE 31-year-old suspect has expressed regret over the killing of a nurse inside the medical ward of Bohol Doctors Hospital in Tagbilaran City on Thursday morning, October 17, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, chief of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, said that Marlito Linguis from Sevilla town apologized to the family of the 51-year-old victim Marie, a resident of Clarin Street, Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City.

Marie sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, leading to her death.

She left behind two children aged 16 and 10.

According to Tagbilaran City Police Station Chief Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, the suspect, along with several others, was admitted on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, for food poisoning after eating blood stew (dinuguan) at a gathering in their area in Barangay Magsaysay, Sevilla.

It was reported that on Wednesday night, the victim uttered something that upset the suspect.

On Thursday morning, just as the suspect was about to be discharged, he suddenly grabbed a pair of scissors from the nurse station and attacked the victim.

After the victim collapsed, utility worker Francis Justiniare tried to help but was also stabbed in the abdomen, causing him to run.

Charges of murder and physical injury have already been prepared by the Tagbilaran City Police Station against Linguis.

The police advised the hospital not to leave sharp objects unattended because some patients' mental states can be unstable, particularly those who are using illegal drugs or are having financial difficulties paying for their hospital bills. (AYB)