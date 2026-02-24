Suspect surrenders after video goes viral

A suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 48-year-old cyclist surrendered to the Mandaue City Police Traffic Enforcement Unit on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson Col. Mercy Villaro-Kantuna confirmed the surrender following the release of a closed circuit television (CCTV )footage showing a pickup truck colliding with the victim at the intersection of H. Cortes and A.S. Fortuna Streets in Barangay Banilad.

The victim, Cleonel Torres Bruce, was reportedly commuting home from work when the pickup truck struck her bicycle around midnight on Feb. 12. The driver immediately fled the scene.

The suspect now faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury and property damage, as well as violations of Section 55 of Republic Act 4136 and Article 275 of the Revised Penal Code for abandonment of victim.

Incident video

Villaro said police traced the suspect by reviewing CCTV footage showing the route taken before and after the collision. Authorities later located the suspect at a subdivision.

“The videos went viral and appeared in the news, and other civilians also shared them. Because of that, he went to the Traffic Enforcement Unit to give his side and surrender,” Villaro said.

The suspect reportedly told investigators that he felt drowsy while driving and did not intend to hit the victim. When asked why he fled the scene, he declined to comment but expressed willingness to face the charges and cover the damages. / DPC