Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Bohol

A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust in Barangay Aliguay, Maribojoc town, Bohol, at dawn on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office and the Bohol Maritime Police that resulted in the arrest of 43-year-old suspect, Godfrey Tare, of Loay, Bohol, and the confiscation of suspected shabu weighing 105 grams with an estimated market value of P714,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone and a motorcycle.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, that they initiated a case buildup against the suspect for two months after receiving reports about his illegal drug activity.

The PDEA learned that Tare could dispose of around 100 grams of illegal substance every week.

The suspect will be facing charge for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)