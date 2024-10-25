Suspected drug pusher nabbed in Cebu City barangay

A SUSPECTED drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust carried out by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office at 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, in Sitio Laray, Barangay Kamputhaw.

The suspect was identified as Mark Gil Baydal Basbas, 35, a resident of Sitio Alaska Proper, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Taken from him were alleged shabu weighing 10 grams and costing P68,000 and a .38 revolver with three live rounds.

The CIU, headed by Police Lieutenant Christopher Irwin Sanchez and supervised by Police Lieutenant Colonel Araquil Guardaya, launched the operation after confirming information obtained during their monitoring that the suspect was involved in illegal narcotics operations.

Charges for breaking Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Act will be filed against the suspect. (AYB, TPT)