Suspected drug user attempts to burn house

A MAN believed to be addicted to illegal drugs allegedly attempted to set fire to the house where he was previously staying in Sitio Cabantan, Barangay Luz, Cebu City, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Police identified the suspect only as Benjamin, 46, who is living with a partner in the area.

According to the investigation by the Mabolo Police Station, the suspect reportedly burned rags and piles of garbage outside the house, with the flames nearly reaching the structure.

A delivery rider witnessed the incident and immediately called the Cebu City Fire Station, fearing the fire would spread to nearby homes.

Fire volunteers from Barangay Luz quickly responded and extinguished the burning rags and garbage.

Benjamin said he intentionally set the rags and garbage on fire so that police officers would arrive and prevent him from getting killed.

In an interview with dyHP-RMN Cebu, he claimed that his live-in partner had been kidnapped by a group of men who were also his friends and that they were planning to kill him.

Because of this fear, he said he started the fire to get the attention of the police.

However, the homeowner, Annie Repollo, said that after she bought the house, the suspect had already been ordered to leave. She was surprised when he returned and started the fire.

Following the incident, Repollo decided to secure the house but said she would not file charges against the suspect. However, her neighbors hoped that Benjamin would still be jailed, fearing he might set another house on fire and put more people at risk. (AYB)