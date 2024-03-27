Suspected gun manufacturer yields guns, firearm parts in Danao City raid

A suspected firearms manufacturer was arrested during a raid in his residence in Sitio Sapangdaku, Barangay Matija, Danao City, northern Cebu, at dawn on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The raid was conducted by the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) based on a search warrant issued by Judge Ma. Josefa Pinza-Ramos of the Regional Trial Court Branch 90 of Danao City, which resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old man, whom the police refused to identify, and the confiscation of a .45 pistol with magazine, a .22 revolver, four KA lower receiver/frame, nine KA steel magazines, 13 assorted unassembled firearm components, four assorted metal scale, 20 assorted metal pieces, three electrical post drills, three electric grinders and seven KA metal vises.

The operation was witnessed by Matija barangay captain Joefel Gungon and barangay tanods.

Colonel Percival Zorilla, chief of the CPPO, announced that their campaign against loose firearms will continue to ensure the safety of Cebuanos.

“Our campaign against loose firearms is a continuous effort to ensure the safety and security of our people. These accomplishments are the result of the hard work and dedication of our police officers and the cooperation of the public,” Zorilla said.

The CPPO urged those who own firearms without a license to turn them in at police stations instead of having the police come to their residence and take them into custody.

The offender will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (AYB, TPT)