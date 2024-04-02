Suspected high-value individual yields P408,000 shabu in buy-bust

A suspected high-value individual was arrested during a buy-bust past midnight on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, on E. Sabellano Street, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Junros Juezan Fernandez alias EJ, 23, from Belgium Street, Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Seized from him were 60 grams of alleged shabu, which is worth around P408,000.

The operatives of Labangon Police Station led by deputy station commander Lieutenant Raymart Rabanes carried out the anti-illegal drug operation against Fernandez after some of their prisoners recognized him as the one who supplied them drugs.

It was found that the suspect could dispose of 50-100 grams of illegal substance every week and his drug contact is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.

His drug distribution areas include barangays Suba, Labangon, Quiot, Tisa and nearby areas in Cebu City. (AYB, TPT)