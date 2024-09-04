Suspected mpox case monitored

THE Cebu City Health Department (CHD) is closely monitoring a patient exhibiting symptoms of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

CHD head Daisy Villa confirmed the ongoing observation and urged the public to remain vigilant, especially residents of Cebu City.

Villa clarified during a Cebu City online news and commentary program on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, that the test results for the suspected case are not yet available.

The CHD sent a sample from the patient to the Department of Health (DOH) Central Office after learning about the patient’s symptoms last Tuesday, Aug. 27.

According to Villa, the DOH indicated a 72-hour wait for the results, but it has yet to release them.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Villa to ask her for the specific number of suspected mpox cases, but she had not replied as of press time.

In the online interview, Villa said the City Government has initiated information dissemination on mpox following the Philippines’ first reported mpox case of the year, which was confirmed on Aug. 19. It involved a 33-year-old man from Manila with no recent travel history.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has formed a task force to develop and implement preventive measures against mpox.

The CHD also prepared facilities and staff for potential cases and has activated the Cebu City Quarantine Center at the North Reclamation Area as a possible isolation site.

Villa stressed the need for early consultation, particularly for patients exhibiting skin lesions, which could resemble other conditions such as chickenpox, impetigo, or scabies.

She advised the public to visit nearby health centers for consultation and emphasized the importance of early detection.

Mpox, a contagious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, spreads through direct contact with an infected person’s skin or sores, respiratory secretions, or contaminated items.

Symptoms include fever, rash, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and larger lesions than those seen in chickenpox. Villa highlighted that while there is no cure for mpox, it is treatable, and medical intervention can alleviate symptoms.

To confirm a case of mpox, lab tests on skin samples using polymerase chain reaction are conducted.

Villa urged the public to practice good hygiene, cover their mouths and noses when sneezing or coughing, ensure proper ventilation indoors, and avoid contact with individuals showing mpox symptoms.

The city health department continues to monitor the situation and will update the public as more information becomes available. / CDF