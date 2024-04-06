Suspected NPA rebel nabbed in Negros Oriental

AN ALLEGED member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Sitio Tuwang, Barangay Poblacion, Pamplona town, Negros Oriental.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old laborer Perlito Rebanuel Emperado, who is also known as Jingjing.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Negros Oriental Provincial Field Unit, 63rd Special Action Company and Pamplona Police Station, apprehended him using a warrant that was issued on February 27, 2023 by Judge Maria Myla Rae Santos Orden of the Regional Trial Court branch 63, which is located in Bayawan City.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Police Major Nazarino Emia, the head of CIDG-Negros Oriental, said the suspect is the fourth most wanted individual in the regional level and number 1 in Sta. Catalina town.

The suspect is facing two counts of murder, with no recommended bail. (GPL, TPT)