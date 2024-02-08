Suspects in couple’s murder in Pinamungajan surrender

THE two suspects in the murder of a couple in Pinamungajan town, southwest Cebu on Tuesday evening, February 6, surrendered to the police around 8 p.m. of the following day, Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Arnold Villamor Ignario, 43, and his nephew, Arjay Baron Ignario, 36, both from Sitio Rattan, Barangay Sacsac, Pinamungajan.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, February 8, Arnold said that while he, his nephew, and Artemio Traya were drinking Kulafu at the latter's home in Barangay Sacsac Proper on Tuesday, they were told to turn down the music because it was already 11 p.m. and would disturb their neighbors. Arnold said that he was not intoxicated at the time.

But because they were just visitors, Arnold requested that Artemio tone down the music, but the latter became enraged and pointed a caliber .45 pistol at him, prompting him to take hold of it.

During the commotion, Artemio’s wife, daughter and son-in-law took turns in hitting Arnold with a piece of wood.

Arnold said that he shot the victims in self-defense when he finally got possession of the gun.

Both Artemio, 48, and his wife Sarlina, 47, had already passed away from gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach, respectively, before they reached the hospital.

Chyra, their daughter, was also hit in the stomach and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Her live-in partner, Charlie Diacamus Camdelasa, 25, was unharmed.

Arnold said that after the incident, he rode a motorcycle back to their sitio with Arjay riding behind him.

But because of the slick roads, the motorcycle skidded off course, and the .45 handgun was tossed and vanished.

Arnold said they just spent the night hiding in the bushes from whence they had fallen and came out the following day to turn themselves in to the Pinamungajan police.

Arnold admitted that he was the one who committed the crime and that his nephew was not involved. (DVG, TPT)