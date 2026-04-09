Councilor pushes for MCWD’s water rate hike suspension

A CEBU City councilor is pushing for a three-month suspension of the recently implemented water rate increase, warning that the added cost could further strain households already dealing with rising expenses.

In a proposed resolution approved during the regular session on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Councilor Winston Pepito called on the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) to roll back the 10 percent adjustment that took effect on April 1, 2026.

Pepito said the temporary suspension would give consumers time to adjust financially while allowing the water utility to reassess the impact of the increase and engage stakeholders.

Basic service

“Water is an essential basic service indispensable to the daily survival, health, and well-being of the people,” the resolution said.

Pepito stressed that any rate hike directly affects the public, particularly those who are still recovering from recent economic challenges.

The measure cited current economic conditions, noting that residents are already facing rising prices of basic commodities and inflation. These financial pressures continue to stretch household budgets to their limits.

“The immediate implementation of said rate adjustment may further burden consumers, particularly low-income households and marginalized sectors, who are already struggling to meet their daily needs,” the resolution said.

Under the new rates, the average household is expected to pay about P23 more per month. The water rate increase took effect on April 1, raising the minimum residential charge for a one-half-inch connection to around P259.16 from P235.60 for the first 10 cubic meters.

This latest adjustment follows an earlier 12 percent hike implemented in October 2025. It represents the final tranche of a rate adjustment approved by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

Infrastructure funding

MCWD earlier said the hike is aimed at funding crucial infrastructure projects and addressing the rising cost of purchasing water from private bulk suppliers.

The utility firm noted that the additional revenue is necessary to improve overall service reliability, expand water coverage and repair aging pipelines across Metro Cebu.

However, Pepito said a temporary pause could strike a balance between the utility’s financial needs and the public’s capacity to pay. He said the suspension is a proactive step to prevent utility payment shocks.

"A temporary postponement of the rate increase would provide much-needed relief to consumers and allow sufficient time for the public to adjust financially, as well as for further review and dialogue among stakeholders,” the resolution said.

The proposal also encourages MCWD to use the three-month period to explore ways to cushion the effects of the increase on vulnerable groups.

"During the said postponement period, MCWD is encouraged to conduct consultations with stakeholders, assess the economic impact of the proposed increase, and explore possible mitigating measures,” it said.

Mandate

The resolution further underscored the role of the City Council in safeguarding public welfare, especially during periods of economic difficulty.

"It is within the mandate of the City Council to promote the general welfare and protect the interests of its constituents,” the measure said.

In a separate statement, Councilor Nestor Archival expressed support for the rate increase, saying it is necessary to help stabilize MCWD’s finances.

"The increase is 10 percent, and at first glance it looks quite heavy. But when broken down, it is only around 70 centavos per day or about P23 per month,” Archival said.

Efficiency

Archival noted that MCWD has long been selling water below cost, with sourcing prices reaching up to P65 per cubic meter while being sold at around P25.

He said the adjustment was previously approved and implemented to prevent financial losses that could ultimately jeopardize water distribution in the city.

Despite this, Archival also urged the water utility to improve operational efficiency, reduce system losses and ensure better service delivery to consumers.

Separately, MCWD clarified the basis of its billing structure in a letter to the City Council, in response to an earlier resolution raising concerns over minimum charges imposed on consumers even during periods of zero consumption.

In its reply, MCWD said the minimum charge is not a payment for water consumed but a “capacity charge” based on the readiness-to-serve principle.

The utility explained that around 70 to 80 percent of its operating costs are fixed. These include expenses for infrastructure, electricity, maintenance and personnel.

MCWD said these fixed costs are incurred continuously to ensure water service remains available to all connections, regardless of actual usage.

“Much like a subscription service, consumers are paying for the availability of the system, not just the volume of water used,” MCWD said.

MCWD also emphasized that as a government-owned and controlled corporation created under Presidential Decree 198, it is required to be financially self-sustaining. It does not receive regular subsidies from the National Government.

It said that removing minimum charges for zero-consumption accounts would violate guidelines under the LWUA and could result in financial instability for the utility.

The agency further noted that safeguards are in place to ensure affordability. These include a cap that limits the minimum charge for residential users to no more than five percent of the average income of low-income households. / CAV