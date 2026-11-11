Sustainability credential an edge in global Mice

CEBU could gain a competitive edge in the global meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) market by strengthening its sustainability credentials, as international event organizers increasingly consider environmental standards when selecting destinations, venues and local industry partners.

With global clients placing greater emphasis on environmentally responsible events, Cebu needs to prepare its Mice workforce to meet these expectations through professional training and accreditation, positioning sustainability as a potential differentiator in attracting international business events.

Envi-Comm Corp., in partnership with Singapore-based NTUC LearningHub and the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (Saceos), is introducing the Philippines’ inaugural Certified Event Sustainability (CES) professional accreditation program, with its first training batch scheduled in Cebu City on Nov. 23 to 27, 2026.

The program brings a regionally recognized sustainability curriculum, developed by NTUC LearningHub and accredited by Saceos, to professionals in the country’s Mice, hospitality and tourism sectors. It has previously been implemented in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Yvonne Liow, chief executive officer of Envi-Comm, said Cebu was selected as the pilot location because of its established Mice industry and growing inventory of venues capable of hosting large-scale international events.

“Cebu is at the forefront of being the Mice industry for the whole Philippines. It has a very strong presence in terms of new venues to do such events,” Liow said.

Karlo Cuizon, founder of Envi-Comm, said bringing the accreditation to Cebu would make international sustainability training more accessible to local professionals and help establish a pool of certified practitioners who can apply environmental practices across Philippine venues, event companies and tourism organizations.

The program comes as the Department of Tourism (DOT) pursues its Mice Roadmap 2030, which seeks to position the Philippines as a leading destination in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East markets and generate P25 billion in Mice-related revenues by 2030.

Cebu is also seeking to expand its international Mice market after securing the hosting of MiceCon 2027, a gathering of industry professionals.

Sustainability competencies

For local event organizers and hospitality establishments, developing sustainability competencies could improve their chances of securing international accounts, as overseas clients increasingly factor environmental credentials into procurement decisions.

Liow said international event clients may require local partners to employ sustainability-certified professionals. Hotels with recognized environmental certifications could likewise gain an advantage when being considered for corporate events.

In Singapore, for instance, Liow said event companies are required to have at least one CES-accredited professional to organize events. The Philippines currently has no comparable requirement.

While the country has yet to adopt a similar mandatory certification for event professionals, the initiative seeks to encourage industry practitioners, business groups and government agencies to promote sustainability training ahead of potentially stricter requirements.

Addressing gaps

Beyond professional credentials, the program also aims to address gaps in the implementation of sustainable practices in Cebu’s Mice industry.

Cuizon said many local hotels and event establishments already have the capacity to adopt sustainable practices but need more systematic approaches to translate sustainability awareness into actual operations.

“Businesses do not need more people just to be aware of sustainability. They need people who can actually do sustainability,” he said.

He cited waste management, carbon emissions, responsible sourcing and resource consumption as areas where event organizers need to improve their practices.

Food waste remains a particular concern, as events often involve large volumes of food preparation without sufficient monitoring of consumption and leftovers. Transportation-related emissions and the environmental impact of venue selection also need greater consideration.

Five-day program

The five-day program consists of two core modules covering sustainability strategies for Mice and tourism operations and one elective module on communicating sustainability through storytelling. The 60-hour training requires participants to complete the modules and corresponding assessments to qualify.

Successful candidates will receive a certificate of competency from NTUC LearningHub, with accreditation conferred by Saceos. The accreditation is valid for three years and recognized across Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The program is open to event planners, organizers and producers, marketing and communications executives handling international accounts, hospitality professionals, venue operators, suppliers, tourism coordinators and educators in tourism and hospitality management. No prior sustainability experience is required.

The inaugural Cebu batch will accommodate 10 to 20 participants, with classes running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Citadines Cebu City, Baseline Center. / KOC