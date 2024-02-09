SUV driver in multiple vehicle collision admits stepping on accelerator instead of brake

THE driver of Nissan Terra sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision past noon on Thursday, February 8, 2024, on Osmeña Boulevard, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City acknowledged that he stepped on the accelerator rather than the brake after bumping a public utility jeepney.

Marcelino Ardimer Pepito and his alleged wife Analyn Cubong Pepito passed away as a result of the tragedy.

They were both pronounced dead upon arrival, when they were taken to different hospitals in the city.

According to Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), that Marcelino Denila, the driver of the Nissan Terra, is being held at their headquarter as they are still waiting for the relatives of the victims to come forward and file a complaint against the suspect.

However, Dela Cerna stated they would have to free the suspect if the victims' relatives chose not to press charges against Denila.

Dela Cerna stated that Denila acknowledged during the inquiry that he panicked and used the accelerator rather than the brake after colliding with Sumayang's PUJ.

To recall, the SUV was traveling towards the downtown area when it first struck a PUJ driven by Sumayang with route number 06B. After that, it collided with a motorcycle, another PUJ with 06C route driven by Jonel Sabredo, and Alex Precillas' Toyota Veloz (GAS 9910).

At the time of the incident, the two PUJs and the Toyota Veloz were heading uptown, while the motorbike and the SUV were heading towards the downtown area. (With TPT)