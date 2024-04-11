SUV driver involved in SRP accident freed

THE driver of sports utility vehicle (SUV) who was involved in an accident along the viaduct at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Wednesday morning, April 10, 2024, which claimed two lives, was already freed on Thursday, April 11, after being detained by the Cebu City Police Office’s Traffic Police Unit (TPU).

Brian James Pedrosa Bayarcal, the driver of the Move It motorcycle hailing app from Lamintak Norte, Medellin, Cebu, and his passenger, Chlea Jane Coronel Gomez from Mandaue City, perished in that tragedy.

The matter has already been settled, according to Police Major Jonathan dela Cerna, head of TPU, after the families of both victims swore in and said they would not be pursuing legal action against Dominador Ampoloquio Duyongan, 60, the driver of Mitsubishi Xpander from Sabellano Street, Upper Suran. Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

To recall, Bayarcal was traveling south when he crashed on the center island, landed in the opposite lane, and was hit by an oncoming Mitsubishi Xpander driven by Duyongan.

Move It sent their condolences to the families of both victims in a statement that was made public following the event.

The corporation promised to assist the relatives of the victims in accordance with their support plans and insurance policies.

"We at MOVE IT extend our sincere condolences to the colleagues and families of the rider and the passenger involved in the recent accident along South Road Properties viaduct in Cebu City. We promptly dispatched our incident response team to the area to provide on-the-ground support and immediate assistance. We are also in close contact with the affected families, providing them with comprehensive aid through our insurance policies and support programs," the company said. (AYB, TPT)