SUV plows into fast-food restaurant in Moalboal town, injuring a diner

A fast-food restaurant in Moalboal town sustained damage after a mini-SUV rammed its glass wall panel around 9 a.m. on Friday, April 11, 2024.

Police identified the offender as Anatalio Labra Cardente Jr., 64, the driver of Suzuki Jimny automatic from San Roque Village, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

Moalboal Police Station Chief Captain Claudio Gako said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that Cardente was preparing to park in the area when he struck the tail portion of Metro Link bus driven by Alegria town resident Archie Manggay Rodriguez, who was discharging a passenger.

But as a result, he lost control of the car and drove straight to Jollibee, smashing its glass wall panel, the seats and the tables inside, as well as 33-year-old customer Niño Besa, a local.

The Moalboal rescue team hurried Besa to the Badian District Hospital for treatment.

Cardente, on the other hand, was brought to the Moalboal Police Station for questioning.

Should an amicable settlement not be achieved between the victim, the management of the fast-food restaurant and the driver, Cardente will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to physical injury and damage to property. (DVG, TPT)