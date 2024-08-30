Suzara voted Asian Volleyball president

MANILA – Philippine National Volleyball Federation chief Ramon “Tats” Suzara was elected president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

Suzara got 48 out of 63 votes, including 20 proxy votes, beating Qatar’s Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari, who had 15 votes during the AVC Elective General Assembly at The Grand Fourwings Convention Hotel Bangkok in Thailand on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Suzara, who will serve for four years, becomes the ninth president of the AVC and the second Filipino to hold the position after Nemesio Yabut Sr.

Suzara was a technical delegate for the Féderacion de International Volleyball (FIVB) during the Paris Olympic Games where he clinched the partnership with VolleyStation chief executive officer Lukasz Wrobel to elevate PNVF’s data collection and competition management in the coming volleyball seasons.

Under Suzara’s leadership, the PNVF successfully hosted the Manila leg of the Volleyball Nations League the past two years.

Last March, the Philippines was awarded the solo hosting of the 2025 Men’s Volleyball World Championship featuring 32 countries.

The prestigious tournament is scheduled for September 12 to 28, 2025, with the draw set on September 12 this year in Manila. /PNA