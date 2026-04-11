Sweat, service and survival

EVENTS in Cebu this week feature emergency preparations, rising fuel prices, and government assistance.

Emergency responders rehearse life-saving actions under the sun in Mandaue City on Friday, April 10, 2026. Public utility vehicle drivers form lines outside the Commission on Elections office in Cebu City on the same day. Drivers secure documents to seek aid due to rising fuel prices.

Veterans and officials honor Araw ng Kagitingan and lay wreaths at Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City on Thursday, April 9. Medical personnel assist 80-year-old Roberto Martinez in a wheelchair on the same date. Martinez is a jeepney driver from Banawa, Cebu City, and a native of Dumanjug. The heat caused him to experience dizziness. He claimed 10 kilos of rice from the Cebu Provincial Government during the medical emergency. Martinez said rising fuel prices reduced his earnings. He added the financial loss forced him to stop driving his jeepney on March 24.

Buhisan Dam remains full on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The dam waters sustain local communities. Thousands of tricycle drivers receive financial assistance in Lapu-Lapu City on the same day. The assistance helps offset rising fuel costs.

Fuel prices surge past the P100 mark in Mandaue City on Tuesday, April 7. The price increase affects the daily operations of workers and drivers.

An earthquake strikes Bogo City on Monday, April 6. Students evacuate classrooms during the tremor. Workers construct homes in relocation sites for displaced families. Contractors build a new government center.