Sweden offers opportunities for textile exporters

APPAREL and home textile companies looking to enter Sweden face a promising market opportunity, but success depends on choosing the right products and balancing low production costs with strict sustainability standards.

A recent market study provided by the National Board of Trade-Open Trade Gate Sweden and written by Gateway & Partners reveals that the textile trade remains one of Sweden’s largest and fastest-growing sectors. This growth has been driven by steady sales growth and demand over the past few years, despite global economic challenges and rising prices.

To manage cost pressures, major Swedish brands like H&M, Ikea, and Lindex primarily outsource production to low-cost countries while retaining design, marketing, and executive functions domestically. As a result, Sweden imports more textiles than it exports.

Within this import-driven market, the study identified the best opportunities for producers outside the European Union region to be within the category of clothing and accessories.

Import share

In 2023, the extra-EU region cornered 67.6 percent import share in this segment, higher than 59.4 percent in the home textiles category. Import volume of clothing and accessories also registered a significantly smaller import decrease over the last five years compared to home textiles.

The study highlighted that among clothing and accessory product groups, cold-weather accessories such as gloves, mittens, shawls, and scarves maintain a high proportion of imports from outside the EU, despite making up just 3.3 percent of the total category volume.

“Production often requires outsourcing due to the expertise needed in fabrics and technical methods. Recently, knitted gloves and mittens have seen a 5.3 percent import growth over the past five years, unlike most other products which have declined,” it said.

It added that other high-potential products include men’s/boys’ outerwear and nightwear/loungewear – with the latter having an 80 percent import proportion from outside the EU region.

Understanding pressures

However, the study said entering this market requires understanding both the pressures of cost-efficiency and the evolving ethical, environmental, and sustainability priorities shaped by end-consumer expectations, evolving regulations, and brands.

“Suppliers that can demonstrate logistical efficiency and eco-friendly practices could likely gain competitive advantages,” it said.

The study underscored that sustainability has become central to buyer decision-making in Sweden, particularly because of increasing regulatory requirements by the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan.

“For suppliers outside the EU seeking to obtain partnerships, this means more resources will have to be allocated to become aware and align with all of the new requirements,” it said.

In addition, buyers also expect suppliers to comply with their own Codes of Conduct, as well as provide voluntary certifications such as ISO 14001 and EU Ecolabel or Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), it added.

For producers seeking to enter the Swedish market, the study said key approaches to find and build relationships include participation in international trade fairs, such as Première Vision in France and Heimtextil in Germany, and local industry events.

They are also advised to take advantage of online resources, as well as conduct thorough market research on potential buyers for successful direct outreach.

“By demonstrating knowledge of EU’s regulatory frameworks, expertise in local market nuances, as well as commitment to ethical and environmental standards, producers have great opportunities to position themselves as reliable partners for Swedish brands,” the study added.

Ikea readies Cebu opening

Meanwhile, Ikea is preparing for the December opening of its first store in the Visayas. It recently brought its mobile showroom to Cebu ahead of the launch of its Mandaue branch on Dec. 16.

The Swedish furniture retailer’s 12.8-meter Home Furnishing Bus was stationed at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu IT Park from Nov. 6 to 8, where it featured displays of wardrobes, drawers, office organizers and other storage systems.

The mobile showroom allowed visitors to explore different storage configurations designed for various household spaces. The activity is part of Ikea Philippines’ nationwide Home Furnishing Bus tour, which began in Pasay City on Feb. 6.

The Cebu stop precedes the opening of Ikea Mandaue at Ayala Malls Gatewalk, where the retailer will occupy a 4,000-square-meter space. The branch will be the company’s second physical store in the Philippines, following its flagship store in Pasay City, which opened in November 2021.

Ikea Philippines country retail manager Ricardo Pinheiro said Cebu is a key market for the company’s expansion, citing its growth potential and established furniture industry. / KOC WITH PHILEXPORT NEWS