Swedish national dies in Talisay City fire; another fire occurs in Cebu City

A SWEDISH national perished in a fire that struck a two-storey house in Largo Compound, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, at around 7:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The fatality was identified as Martin Ask, 68.

Ask, who was said to have a medical issue, was allegedly trapped inside his bedroom during the incident.

Fire Officer 1 Jerome Dolauta, the fire investigator of Talisay City Fire Station, said a certain Jose Bas was the owner of the burnt house.

The fire was raised to first alarm at 7:16 p.m., placed under control at 7:31 p.m. and declared fire out at 7:35 p.m.

Firemen estimated the damage at P1.68 million.

Meanwhile, another fire destroyed a house in General Echavez Street, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City at around 11:43 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The house was reportedly owned by Leonara Pacaldo.

Firemen are still trying to establish the cause of the incident and the extent of damage. (DVG, TPT)

