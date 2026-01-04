Sweet Notes reach summit of Mount Apo

THE singing duo Sweet Notes, composed of married couple Jeffrey Bactong and Charlotte Bactong, successfully reached the summit of Mount Apo.

The pair began their climb around midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, and reached the summit in the afternoon after approximately 14 hours.

Mount Apo, located in Mindanao, is the highest mountain in the Philippines, with an elevation of 2,954 meters.

This marked the first time Sweet Notes attempted to climb Mount Apo. They were accompanied by professional mountaineers from the Sea and Summit Adventure team.

A netizen commented, “It’s impressive that even with a fully booked December, you still had the strength to climb Mount Apo.” / TRC S