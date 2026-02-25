Swift celebrates Double No. 1 With 'Opalite'

TAYLOR Swift’s “Opalite” has officially reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another milestone in her record-breaking career.

The track becomes her second No. 1 single from the same album, following “Fate of Ophelia.” It marks the first time Swift has earned two No. 1 hits from one album since 1989 in 2014.

Swift celebrated the achievement by posting candid, makeup-free behind-the-scenes clips revealing her creative process. She wrote that she was “blown away by the love” and grateful for fans embracing the song “with open arms.” (Tasha Anton, UP Cebu Intern)