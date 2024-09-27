Swift passage of Konektadong Pinoy bill pushed

AIMING to enhance the digital infrastructure in the country, economic managers called to expedite the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Bill.

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) has pushed for its passage during the sixth Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting held on Sept. 25, 2024.

Neda Secretary Arsenio Balisacan emphasized the bill’s significance, saying that, “the Konektadong Pinoy Bill is crucial to the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, as it will usher in advancements across various sectors, including information and communications technology, education, health and agriculture.”

Senate Bill 2699, or the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, aims to enhance market accessibility, upgrade both physical and digital infrastructure and facilitate full participation of individuals and businesses in the digital economy, providing affordable internet access to every Filipino, according to Neda.

“Neda said this initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to ensuring fast, reliable, and affordable internet access for all Filipinos,” the Neda said in its statement.

The Council, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., previously identified the Konektadong Pinoy Bill as a priority within the Common Legislative Agenda for passage before the end of the 19th Congress.

The bill has already been approved by the House of Representatives and is currently awaiting plenary deliberation in the Senate.

Pushed by businesses, too

In August this year, business groups led by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) and the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) voiced their call for the immediate passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill.

“MSMEs make up 99.5 percent of businesses in the country. Bringing them online is crucial to make them competitive. With Konektadong Pinoy, small entrepreneurs even in the rural areas can participate in e-commerce and use e-payments,” PCCI president Consul Enunina Mangio said in a statement.

Ecop chairman Edgardo Lacson, on the other hand, said harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) requires robust connectivity.

“With Konektadong Pinoy, businesses of all sizes can leverage AI and other digital technologies to increase productivity and develop a globally competitive workforce,” he said.

For his part, Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Philexport, said once passed into law this will bring reliable and secure Internet that will help exporters access modern technologies and participate in international trade, especially since Filipino businesses are ready for the global market.

The Konektadong Pinoy bill seeks to empower ISPs to bring accessible, reliable, and affordable internet to communities. It will do so by making it easier for new players to enter the market and drive competition; promoting efficient management of the radio spectrum, which is essential for expanding coverage of wireless internet, particularly in areas that are currently underserved; and sharing of infrastructure, which helps reduce operational costs and help extend services to regions with limited or

no connectivity.

This three business groups recently joined 20 other organizations, including the Joint Foreign Chambers, ICT groups, and civil society groups in calling on Marcos to certify the bill as urgent for immediate enactment. / JJL / KOC / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES