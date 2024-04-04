Swimming at CCSC, athletics to Naga City

ONLY the swimming event of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) will push through at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), as unfinished construction and renovation works at the facility have led the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7) to relocate athletics events to the City of Naga.

These athletics events include competitive running, sprints, relays and throwing events like shot put and javelin.

Cebu City is hosting both the Cviraa in May and the Palarong Pambansa, the largest sporting event in the country, on July 9-16.

In January 2024, Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages announced that the athletics and swimming competitions would be held at CCSC. However, during an interview on Thursday, April 4, he said that although the renovation for the track oval is expected to be finished by May, the City’s Department of Engineering and Public Works and the contractor, SBD Builders, do not want to compromise its quality for the Palaro, especially with over 10,000 athletes expected at the Cviraa.

“They want to ensure that the track oval is 100 percent ready when the Palaro commences with the opening on July 9,” Pages said.

He confirmed that the swimming pool will already be available for Cviraa, as it is scheduled to open by the end of April 2024.

The City of Naga hosted the 31st Cebu City Olympic games, particularly the athletics and swimming competition, last Jan. 27 until Feb. 2 due to the ongoing works at CCSC.

Meanwhile, DepEd announced that Cviraa’s opening and closing ceremonies on May 4 and May 9, respectively, will take place at the Cebu Coliseum on Sanciangko St. in Cebu City.

DepEd said the enhancement of the CCSC, including the resurfacing of the athletic oval, requires a curing period to ensure its longevity and performance for Palarong Pambansa 2024 and beyond.

DepEd, however, said other Cviraa events will proceed as scheduled in various venues across Cebu City.

The Cebu City Government closed the CCSC in May 2023 to facilitate the rehabilitation of the CCSC’s swimming pool and rubberized oval track.

Initially planned for completion by December 2023, civil works at CCSC were later rescheduled to be finished by the end of April. / AML