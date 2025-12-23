Swimming, bathing banned near cliffs in Pooc, Santa Fe

LOCAL authorities of the municipality of Santa Fe in northern Cebu have ordered the public to refrain from swimming and bathing near the cliffs of Barangay Pooc due to safety concerns.

The local government unit (LGU) issued the advisory following reports of falling rocks and unstable cliff conditions in the area. The move aims to ensure public safety and prevent potential accidents.

The decision follows a recent assessment by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, which evaluated the geological stability of the popular tourist destination.

“This notice is issued for everyone’s safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the Santa Fe LGU said in a statement.

Despite the restriction at the cliffs, officials clarified that other tourist spots in the municipality remain open and safe for visitors during the holiday season. / ANV