Swiss national dies in Argao road mishap

A Swiss national died after he was allegedly hit by a passenger bus going to Samboan town.

The victim was identified as Hans Ulrich Leuzinger, a widower, from Barangay Tulic, Argao town.

The road mishap took place at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, along the national highway in Tulic.

The driver of Sunrays bus, Renante Piega, 40, from Barangay Suba, Samboan, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the foreigner was following him when he fell, and that he was the only one accused of hitting the victim because he was close to him.

He claimed that because of the ongoing road widening project in the area, it's possible that the foreigner lost balance after hitting a sandy road that suddenly became two lanes from being four.

He denied hitting the victim and running away.

Piega said that he stopped several meters from the scene of the accident and asked his passengers if he had struck the victim, to which they replied in the negative, thus he continued driving.

The Dalaguete police under the command of Major Clemente Ceralde Jr. immediately conducted a roadblock after receiving report about the incident and intercepted the bus driver in front of the municipal hall.

After that, they turned Piega over to the Argao Police Station.

Meanwhile, the victim was rushed to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao, where he was pronounced dead by his attending physician. (DVG, TPT)